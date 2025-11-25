Briefs: Black bear cub shot; State urges caution during holiday travel

Wildlife officials investigate black bear cub shot near Stevensville

Shaylee Ragar

State wildlife officials are investigating a black bear cub’s death near Stevensville.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the cub was shot and left to waste on U.S. Forest Service land off of St. Mary Peak Road. FWP confirmed the bear was less than a year old and was likely killed between November 20th and 22nd.

It’s illegal to kill black bear cubs or female bears with cubs.

FWP is asking for anyone with tips related to the incident to come forward. Tips can be reported by calling 406-240-0764 or online at tipmont.mt.gov .

State urges caution during holiday travel

Victoria Traxler

The Montana Department of Transportation is reminding pedestrians and drivers to be extra cautious during the holidays.

According to the agency, Thanksgiving week is the deadliest holiday period in Montana for traffic accidents. Over the last decade, 15 percent of all November traffic deaths took place around the holiday.

The department says the Thanksgiving period is worse than other holidays due to the reduced daylight hours, more impaired drivers on the road and a higher number of pedestrians.

State officials recommend drivers slow down and stay alert, especially after dark. If drinking, organize a sober ride home or use a ride-share app. Pedestrians should wear reflective or bright clothing, be predictable and try to make eye contact with drivers before crossing a road.