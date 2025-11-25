Montanans can vote on new state welcome sign design

Travelers and residents returning to Montana will soon be greeted a little differently. The state is changing its welcome signs – and wants your input.

It’s part of a state-driven rebrand launched in May. Following surveys and focus groups, the state developed a new logo and website.

New “Welcome to Montana” signs incorporating the rebrand are next. And the state wants residents to pick which of three designs represents Montana best.

"We wanted these designs to be timeless, to feel familiar to the signs and designs frome the past, that if you’ve lived here your whole life you’ve seen elements in all three of these signs that you’re probably familiar with," says Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer at the Montana Department of Commerce.