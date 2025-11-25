© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montanans can vote on new state welcome sign design

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published November 25, 2025 at 9:36 AM MST
Three proposed “Welcome to Montana” highway sign designs shown on mock roadside displays; Montanans are invited to vote for their preferred design at https://visitmt.com/welcome-sign.
Montanans will choose one of these designs for the state's new highway welcome signs.

Travelers and residents returning to Montana will soon be greeted a little differently. The state is changing its welcome signs – and wants your input.

It’s part of a state-driven rebrand launched in May. Following surveys and focus groups, the state developed a new logo and website.

New “Welcome to Montana” signs incorporating the rebrand are next. And the state wants residents to pick which of three designs represents Montana best.

"We wanted these designs to be timeless, to feel familiar to the signs and designs frome the past, that if you’ve lived here your whole life you’ve seen elements in all three of these signs that you’re probably familiar with," says Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer at the Montana Department of Commerce.

Votes can be cast at https://visitmt.com/welcome-sign

The Montana flag shown as if viewed from the back. The letters and graphics appear backward. The Big Why logo is overlaid on the flag, along with the words, "The Montana flag breaks all the rules. Is it time for a redesign?"
Montana News
Montana's flag breaks all the 'rules.' Is it time for a redesign?
Austin Amestoy

Tags
Montana News Montana Department of CommerceMitch Staleytourism
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information