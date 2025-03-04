State Rep. from Hamilton resigns midway through the session

Republican Rep. Ron Marshall of Hamilton submitted his resignation letter just shy of the legislative session’s halfway mark.

Marshall cited a Republican-backed bill advancing through the statehouse that would create a registry for, and ban some vape products that contain nicotine. Marshall owns two vape shops. He said he’s disappointed that leaders of his caucus supported the legislation, and argued that Big Tobacco lobbyists have undue influence in policy-making.

“Don’t ever think that the people have a say up here, because you don’t.”

Marshall filed a lawsuit last month accusing two big tobacco companies of violating the terms of a 1998 settlement that restricts their lobbying efforts. A federal judge dismissed the suit, saying he lacked standing.

Marshall was chair of the House Human Services Committee. As of Monday afternoon, Speaker of the House Brandon Ler had not yet announced who will take over the chairship. He thanked Marshall for his contribution to the Legislature.

It’s now up to the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee to appoint a replacement to represent the district.