Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State Senate rejects Medicaid expansion rollback bill

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:15 PM MST

The Montana Senate Tuesday voted down a bill that would phase out Montana’s Medicaid expansion program.

The bill would have allowed Montanans currently on the program to continue receiving health coverage until they no longer qualify, but would stop new applications.

Bill sponsor Sen. Carl Glimm of Kila argued that getting people off expansion would force them to work.

However, reports from the state and the Headwaters Foundation find that at least 95% of those on Medicaid expansion either already work, are college students, full-time caretakers for family, or are disabled and can’t work.

A bill that would remove the sunset on the state’s expansion program passed the House earlier this week.

While Democrats want to continue the program in some form, the Republican caucus isn’t united on if it should continue or what it should look like.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
