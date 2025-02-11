© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Whitefish Housing Authority director sentenced for embezzlement

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:51 AM MST

The former director of the Whitefish Housing Authority last week was sentenced to four months in prison for embezzlement.

Dwarne Hawkins led the agency from May 2023 to January 2024. Last June, he was indicted by federal attorneys on charges that he created fake invoices and payroll documents to wire money from the housing authority to companies he controlled.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to the charges. In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay over $140,000 restitution to the housing authority.The Whitefish Housing Authority administers federal low-income housing assistance.
Tags
Montana News Whitefish Housing AuthorityDwarne Hawkins
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information