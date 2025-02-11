Former Whitefish Housing Authority director sentenced for embezzlement

The former director of the Whitefish Housing Authority last week was sentenced to four months in prison for embezzlement.

Dwarne Hawkins led the agency from May 2023 to January 2024. Last June, he was indicted by federal attorneys on charges that he created fake invoices and payroll documents to wire money from the housing authority to companies he controlled.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to the charges. In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay over $140,000 restitution to the housing authority.The Whitefish Housing Authority administers federal low-income housing assistance.