Avalanche watch issued for the Flathead Valley

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:13 PM MST

An avalanche watch has been issued around the Flathead Valley. The Flathead Avalanche Center issued the watch for all mountain ranges it monitors as a major storm is expected to drop heavy snow onto unstable surface snow.

Nearly two feet could fall in some areas and strong winds will only increase the possibility of large avalanches.

The forecast center says the danger will rise Friday afternoon into the Saturday.

Other avalanche centers in western Montana hadn’t issued an avalanche watch as of Friday afternoon, but advised backcountry users to exercise caution as the storm rolls in.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
