Avalanche watch issued for the Flathead Valley

An avalanche watch has been issued around the Flathead Valley. The Flathead Avalanche Center issued the watch for all mountain ranges it monitors as a major storm is expected to drop heavy snow onto unstable surface snow.

Nearly two feet could fall in some areas and strong winds will only increase the possibility of large avalanches.

The forecast center says the danger will rise Friday afternoon into the Saturday.

Other avalanche centers in western Montana hadn’t issued an avalanche watch as of Friday afternoon, but advised backcountry users to exercise caution as the storm rolls in.