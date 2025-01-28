© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Two Montanans chosen to advance Trump's environmental policy at the USDA

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:17 PM MST

Two people with Montana ties have been tapped to support the Trump administration’s forest management, wildfire prevention and conservation efforts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Kristin Sleeper will serve as Deputy Under Secretary for the agency’s natural resources and environment mission.

NRE manages the nation's forests, grasslands, and watersheds.

Sleeper has worked as Policy Director for the National Alliance of Forest Owners, which represents companies that own private forests. She’s also worked with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation as a Fire Prevention Program Manager and the agency’s Statewide Fire Information Officer.

Tom Schultz, will be Chief of Staff for USDA’s natural resources and environment mission.

Schultz previously served as Vice President of Resources and Government Affairs at Idaho Forest Group, where he led timber procurement operations. He’s held leadership roles in Montana’s DNRC, managing the Trust Lands and Water Resources Divisions.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O'Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
