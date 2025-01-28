Two Montanans chosen to advance Trump's environmental policy at the USDA

Two people with Montana ties have been tapped to support the Trump administration’s forest management, wildfire prevention and conservation efforts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Kristin Sleeper will serve as Deputy Under Secretary for the agency’s natural resources and environment mission.

NRE manages the nation's forests, grasslands, and watersheds.

Sleeper has worked as Policy Director for the National Alliance of Forest Owners, which represents companies that own private forests. She’s also worked with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation as a Fire Prevention Program Manager and the agency’s Statewide Fire Information Officer.

Tom Schultz, will be Chief of Staff for USDA’s natural resources and environment mission.

Schultz previously served as Vice President of Resources and Government Affairs at Idaho Forest Group, where he led timber procurement operations. He’s held leadership roles in Montana’s DNRC, managing the Trust Lands and Water Resources Divisions.

