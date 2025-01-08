© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says rare orchid is no longer endangered

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:41 AM MST
Ute ladies’-tresses orchid.
Bekee Hotze
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Ute ladies’-tresses orchid.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to remove a rare species of western orchid from the Endangered Species List.

The Ute ladies’-tresses is an orchid found in wetland environments across the western United States and Canada. The species was listed as endangered in 1992, when its known range covered only Utah and Colorado.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the orchid has rebounded in the decades since, and is now found in eight western states. In Montana, they are found along the Upper Missouri River Basin.

The Service says the orchid no longer faces a risk of extinction for the foreseeable future. Nearly 40 percent of the species’ habitat occurs on federally owned and protected land.

The delisting proposal is open for a 60 day public comment period beginning January 7. If delisted, officials will continue to monitor the orchid for ten years.

The Wide Open: S01E01: Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana
Five Billboards Outside Livingston, Montana
Nick Mott
The Endangered Species Act helped bring the Yellowstone-area grizzly population back from the brink of extinction. It also sparked controversy over a question that looms over more species than just grizzly bears: How do we balance the needs of endangered wildlife with the needs of humans?

Tags
Montana News U.S. Fish and Wildlife ServicewildlifeEnvironmentEndangered Species Act
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information