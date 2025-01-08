© 2025 MTPR
New medical debt reporting rules could benefit 60,000 Montanans 

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:11 AM MST

Medical debt will no longer impact your credit score. The Biden administration finalized rules that will remove the debt from credit reports on Tuesday.

The rule not only bars credit reporting bureaus from including medical debt on your credit report, but it also blocks lenders from considering health care debt when evaluating loan applications.

Seven percent of Montanans, roughly 60,000, reported having that debt between 2019 and 2021, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health research group. That’s slightly below the national average.

The rule aims to protect Americans from medical providers coercing them into paying bills they may not even owe.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says medical debt is a poor predictor of whether people will repay a loan. It also says it can prevent people from obtaining a mortgage.
Montana News Joe BidenConsumer Financial Protection BureauHealth care
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
