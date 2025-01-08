Montana will offer drug treatment and housing assistance through Medicaid

The state will soon offer a new drug treatment program and housing assistance through Medicaid.

Federal health officials have already given the state the green light to use Medicaid dollars for both programs. The state is finalizing rules so medical providers can be reimbursed for these services.Contingency management is the only science-backed treatment for people using stimulants like meth. Unlike opioids, stimulants aren’t physically addictive, so there are no medications that can help people manage the urge to use.

The program uses small rewards to motivate people to remain sober. Montana is the third state to use Medicaid funding for this style of treatment.The state will also use Medicaid to help low-income people find and maintain housing. The program will focus on people at risk of homelessness and those who have severe mental illness.

State health officials are holding a public hearing on the programs Jan. 13.