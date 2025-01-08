© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana will offer drug treatment and housing assistance through Medicaid

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:24 PM MST

The state will soon offer a new drug treatment program and housing assistance through Medicaid.

Federal health officials have already given the state the green light to use Medicaid dollars for both programs. The state is finalizing rules so medical providers can be reimbursed for these services.Contingency management is the only science-backed treatment for people using stimulants like meth. Unlike opioids, stimulants aren’t physically addictive, so there are no medications that can help people manage the urge to use.

The program uses small rewards to motivate people to remain sober. Montana is the third state to use Medicaid funding for this style of treatment.The state will also use Medicaid to help low-income people find and maintain housing. The program will focus on people at risk of homelessness and those who have severe mental illness.

State health officials are holding a public hearing on the programs Jan. 13.
Tags
Montana News MedicaidHealth careHousing
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information