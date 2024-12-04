© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seventeen Montanans contract salmonella from contaminated cucumbers

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 4, 2024 at 4:16 PM MST

If you have cucumbers in your fridge, you may want to throw them out. Several Montanans have contracted salmonella from cucumbers grown in Mexico.

When you buy vegetables, you often aren’t looking at the brand name, but you will want to check who grew any cucumbers you purchased recently.

Cucumbers from the company SunFed Produce could be infected with salmonella. They may also have a sticker with the grower’s name “Agrotato.” Federal health officials say the contaminated cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26.

Americans across the country have come down with salmonella infections. Seventeen Montanans have gotten sick, according to state health officials. That’s the highest number of any state in the country.

That number may be higher as many recover from salmonella without ever seeing a doctor, but infections can kill some.
Tags
Montana News SunFed ProducesalmonellaHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information