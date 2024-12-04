Seventeen Montanans contract salmonella from contaminated cucumbers

If you have cucumbers in your fridge, you may want to throw them out. Several Montanans have contracted salmonella from cucumbers grown in Mexico.

When you buy vegetables, you often aren’t looking at the brand name, but you will want to check who grew any cucumbers you purchased recently.

Cucumbers from the company SunFed Produce could be infected with salmonella. They may also have a sticker with the grower’s name “Agrotato.” Federal health officials say the contaminated cucumbers were sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26.

Americans across the country have come down with salmonella infections. Seventeen Montanans have gotten sick, according to state health officials. That’s the highest number of any state in the country.

That number may be higher as many recover from salmonella without ever seeing a doctor, but infections can kill some.

