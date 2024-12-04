NorthWestern Energy customers will see a temporary decrease in their electric bills

Customers of the state’s largest utility will see a temporary seven percent decrease in their electricity bill this month. That decision was made by the Montana Public Service Commission.

Utilities can request interim adjustments to temporarily charge customers more while a broader rate case plays out, a process that can take as long as a year.

As part of this interim electricity rate request, NorthWestern also asked to recoup $58 million from its customers for its investments in a new methane-gas plant in Laurel.

Power utilities, like NorthWestern, are allowed to recoup some of the costs associated with building new energy infrastructure by passing those on to ratepayers. But the PSC analysts disagreed with NorthWestern’s dollar figure saying they “have not determined if NorthWestern’s decision to build the plant was and is a prudent investment."

Separate from this rate case, a Supreme Court case challenging the company’s construction of the plant is awaiting a decision.