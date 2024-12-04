© 2024 MTPR
NorthWestern Energy customers will see a temporary decrease in their electric bills

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 4, 2024 at 4:04 PM MST

Customers of the state’s largest utility will see a temporary seven percent decrease in their electricity bill this month. That decision was made by the Montana Public Service Commission.

Utilities can request interim adjustments to temporarily charge customers more while a broader rate case plays out, a process that can take as long as a year.

As part of this interim electricity rate request, NorthWestern also asked to recoup $58 million from its customers for its investments in a new methane-gas plant in Laurel.

Power utilities, like NorthWestern, are allowed to recoup some of the costs associated with building new energy infrastructure by passing those on to ratepayers. But the PSC analysts disagreed with NorthWestern’s dollar figure saying they “have not determined if NorthWestern’s decision to build the plant was and is a prudent investment."

Separate from this rate case, a Supreme Court case challenging the company’s construction of the plant is awaiting a decision.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
