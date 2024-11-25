© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

2024 wildfire season: Long, intense and tragic

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published November 25, 2024 at 8:10 AM MST

Wyatt Frampton summarizes Montana’s 2024 summer wildfire season as long, intense and tragic; a reference to the death of pilot Juliana Turchetti. The 45-year-old pilot was killed July 10th when her single engine water scooper crashed into a mountainside while fighting the Horse Gulch Fire near Helena.

“So, it’s a stark reminder of some of the dangers in this business,” Frampton says.

Frampton oversees the statewide fire response for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

“We had 2,345 reported wildland fires which burned 387,000 acres across the state. If we looked at a 10 year average, statistically we were about right in average territory for number of fires and acres burned,” he says.

Twenty five percent of those fires were confirmed as natural or lightning caused. The rest were either human caused or undetermined in origin. He credits fast, safe and aggressive initial attack for knocking down most fires before they could become major incidents.

The state is responsible for fire suppression costs for fires DNRC or its county partners are involved in. This year’s tab as of November 15th totaled just over $38-million, about a third more than the 10 year average.

Frampton says some of the summer’s most intense fire activity took place in southeast Montana in August and September.

Fireline: Exploring what wildfire means for the West, our planet and our way of life
Fireline
Fireline probes the causes and consequences of the increasingly devastating wildfires burning in the U.S. It taps into the experience of firefighters, tribal land managers, climate scientists and more to understand how we got here and where we're going.
Tags
Montana News wildfireWyatt FramptonJuliana TurchettiMontana Department of Natural Resources
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information