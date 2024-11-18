Browning VA clinic reopens; prescribed burns begin; FWP director retires

Browning VA clinic reopens after four-year closure

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Browning’s VA clinic will reopen its doors to veterans on Nov. 19 after being closed for more than four years.

The VA closed smaller out-patient clinics in early 2020 due to the pandemic. That included the Browning facility. Patients were offered telehealth services during that time and could be seen at larger VA clinics.

After pandemic restrictions were lifted last year, the Montana VA began remodeling the nearly 600-square-foot building in Browning.

The clinic will offer both primary and specialty care through telehealth. The VA plans to hire a physician that will offer “limited” in-person primary care.

The clinic will be open Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Smoke may be visible in western Montana as pile burning operations begin

Edward O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation this week started the first in a series of pile burning operations in western Montana.

Pile burning reduces vegetative slash leftover from ongoing forest management projects on state trust lands.

The DNRC’s Missoula Unit was scheduled to start Nov. 18 just east of town near Pattee Canyon. Another burn operation was slated Monday to take place in the Gold Creek area near Potomac.

More pile burns are scheduled outside Drummond, Clinton and Alberton through December 1st. Smoke from these burn operations may be visible from nearby highways and communities.

DNRC says the burns are only conducted under favorable weather conditions to ensure smoke dispersion complies with air quality guidelines.

FWP director retires

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks director Dustin Temple is retiring after two decades at the agency, which he's led for the last year and a half. That’s according to a Nov. 15 press release from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office. Temple will depart the agency at the end of the year.

In a statement, Temple said he was “incredibly proud of the work FWP has accomplished.”