Facing a nationwide IV fluid shortage, Montana hospitals begin conserving supplies

Baxter’s North Carolina factory produces 60% of the nation’s IV fluid supply. Hurricane Helene shuttered that facility in September.

The Montana Hospital Association says most hospitals are impacted to varying degrees.

Baxter is Kalispell-based Logan Health’s main supplier.

Operating Director Johnathan Amick says the hospital hasn’t canceled any procedures. It has asked patients to up their hydration to reduce the need for IV fluids during elective surgeries and other procedures.

“Unfortunately, the whole country right now is like a dry sponge. We’re getting things trickling in, but the whole country just sucks up that supply right now. So we need to maintain our conservation measures to be on the safe side until we see a reliable supply return,” Amick says.

The state’s largest hospital, Billings Clinic, says it’s maintained a comfortable supply for now but is still taking conservation measures.

Baxter says its factory will be fully operational by the end of the month, but it will take more time before supplies stabilize.