© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Montana Election Guide
Montana Election Guide
Your guide the 2024 Montana elections

Facing a nationwide IV fluid shortage, Montana hospitals begin conserving supplies

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 1, 2024 at 6:31 PM MDT

Baxter’s North Carolina factory produces 60% of the nation’s IV fluid supply. Hurricane Helene shuttered that facility in September.

The Montana Hospital Association says most hospitals are impacted to varying degrees.

Baxter is Kalispell-based Logan Health’s main supplier.

Operating Director Johnathan Amick says the hospital hasn’t canceled any procedures. It has asked patients to up their hydration to reduce the need for IV fluids during elective surgeries and other procedures.

“Unfortunately, the whole country right now is like a dry sponge. We’re getting things trickling in, but the whole country just sucks up that supply right now. So we need to maintain our conservation measures to be on the safe side until we see a reliable supply return,” Amick says.

The state’s largest hospital, Billings Clinic, says it’s maintained a comfortable supply for now but is still taking conservation measures.

Baxter says its factory will be fully operational by the end of the month, but it will take more time before supplies stabilize.
Tags
Montana News Montana Hospital AssociationJohnathan AmickBillings ClinicHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information