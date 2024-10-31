© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Montana Election Guide
Montana Election Guide
Your guide the 2024 Montana elections
2024 Montana Election Guide
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

EBT delays will affect 75,000 Montana children

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 31, 2024 at 6:32 PM MDT

More than 75,000 Montana children will receive delayed food benefits that were supposed to be sent to families this summer.

The Montana health and education departments had to find a new vendor for EBT cards, delaying the benefits meant to feed low-income children. The program helps families feed their children in the summer when they aren’t receiving free or reduced school lunches.

Eligible families will receive $120 per child. One card per family will be sent in the mail and will include food benefits for all children in the household.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction maintains a list of stores that accept EBT.
Tags
Montana News EBTMontana Office of Public InstructionMontana Politics
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information