EBT delays will affect 75,000 Montana children

More than 75,000 Montana children will receive delayed food benefits that were supposed to be sent to families this summer.

The Montana health and education departments had to find a new vendor for EBT cards, delaying the benefits meant to feed low-income children. The program helps families feed their children in the summer when they aren’t receiving free or reduced school lunches.

Eligible families will receive $120 per child. One card per family will be sent in the mail and will include food benefits for all children in the household.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction maintains a list of stores that accept EBT.

