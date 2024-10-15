© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cooler, wetter weather is headed to western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published October 15, 2024 at 12:25 PM MDT
A cold front will bring a change to cooler, breezy and wet conditions to the Northern Rockies Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures behind the front on Thursday, will be around 20 degrees cooler compared to what will occur Tuesday. Those in the backcountry will experience raw conditions due to wet, cool and breezy conditions. Snow-levels throughout Thursday will be around 4,500 feet.
National Weather Service Missoula
A cold front will bring a change to cooler, breezy and wet conditions to the Northern Rockies Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures behind the front on Thursday, will be around 20 degrees cooler compared to what will occur Tuesday. Those in the backcountry will experience raw conditions due to wet, cool and breezy conditions. Snow-levels throughout Thursday will be around 4,500 feet.

Montana’s prolonged dry and warmer-than average conditions will end abruptly later this week.

Weather forecasters say above normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday, but an approaching cold front on Wednesday will usher in gusty winds and scattered showers.

By Thursday temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees cooler than earlier in the week.

Forecasters say the front will also bring precipitation across the region. In western Montana, the higher amounts could range from a tenth of an inch of rain, up to a half inch closer to the Idaho border.

Most of western Montana will have a hard freeze by Friday morning with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s.
Tags
Montana News weather
MTPR News
News Department:
See stories by MTPR News
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information