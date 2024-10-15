Cooler, wetter weather is headed to western Montana

Montana’s prolonged dry and warmer-than average conditions will end abruptly later this week.

Weather forecasters say above normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday, but an approaching cold front on Wednesday will usher in gusty winds and scattered showers.

By Thursday temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees cooler than earlier in the week.

Forecasters say the front will also bring precipitation across the region. In western Montana, the higher amounts could range from a tenth of an inch of rain, up to a half inch closer to the Idaho border.

Most of western Montana will have a hard freeze by Friday morning with temperatures bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s.