Missoula foresters prepare for cleanup of more than 5,000 storm-damaged trees

It took more than two months for city workers to comb every street in Missoula inspecting trees for damage caused by the late July windstorm that pummeled western Montana.

Ecosystems Services head Morgan Valliant says the results are finally in — more than 5,000 trees need damaged branches removed, and nearly 600 trees have to be cut down.

“I think we are all still a little shocked at how much damage was created by a 45-minute wind event,” Valiant said. “I mean, we’ve got months and months of work.”

City foresters say teams of contractors will move through the city block-by-block starting in early November. Residents may have to move their vehicles and should expect noise disturbances.

The city expects this latest project to cost $2 million, most of which it says will be reimbursed with federal money after the storm was designated a disaster.