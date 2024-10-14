© 2024 MTPR
Missoula foresters prepare for cleanup of more than 5,000 storm-damaged trees

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published October 14, 2024 at 3:39 PM MDT
Crews in Missoula load tree debris into large trucks after a July 24 storm knocked down trees throughout the city.
Josh Burnham
Crews in Missoula load tree debris into large trucks after a July 24 storm knocked down trees throughout the city.

It took more than two months for city workers to comb every street in Missoula inspecting trees for damage caused by the late July windstorm that pummeled western Montana.

Ecosystems Services head Morgan Valliant says the results are finally in — more than 5,000 trees need damaged branches removed, and nearly 600 trees have to be cut down.

“I think we are all still a little shocked at how much damage was created by a 45-minute wind event,” Valiant said. “I mean, we’ve got months and months of work.”

City foresters say teams of contractors will move through the city block-by-block starting in early November. Residents may have to move their vehicles and should expect noise disturbances.

The city expects this latest project to cost $2 million, most of which it says will be reimbursed with federal money after the storm was designated a disaster.

Missoula residents can go to missoulaparks.org/storm for updates on the project. That’s where the city will launch an interactive map in the coming weeks residents can use to identify future tree work near their home.
Montana News Missoula MontanaMorgan Valiantweather
