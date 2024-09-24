© 2024 MTPR
As winter nears, health officials urge Montanans to get vaccinated

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:44 PM MDT

As the weather cools down, public health officials remind Montanans that now is the time to schedule their COVID and flu shots.

The amount of COVID virus being found in Montana’s wastewater is considered “very high,” according to federal officials.

Matt Kelley with the Montana Public Health Institute says getting an updated COVID shot before winter will give your body time to build immunity before people start gathering indoors. But he says talk to your doctor if you tested positive recently.

“They have that natural immunity to the disease, and they can go a little longer without getting the shot," said Kelley.

Federal health officials say it’s safe to get both the COVID and flu vaccines at the same time.

COVID remains a threat to vulnerable populations. Nearly a million people were hospitalized and over 75,000 people died nationwide from the virus in 2023.

For the first time, COVID vaccines are no longer free for those without health insurance. Federal health officials say those people should call their local health department to ask if it offers free vaccine services.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
