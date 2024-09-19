Lawmakers outline plan to boost teacher pay, school funding

Montana lawmakers this week offered a first look at a plan to boost teacher pay and school funding.

The new plan would sharply increase the money available to schools that raise their starting teacher pay above $40,000. It would also offer extra funding to districts with high housing costs, and graduating students with college or industry credits.

The plan could cost up to $50 million but that figure will likely shift if the committee forwards the legislation for the upcoming session.

Republican Rep. David Bedey leads the interim education committee that’s been working on the proposal.

“I think this is a great opportunity. We want to get it right, we want to start working now, and obviously there will be many more conversations on this particular topic,” said Bedey.

School advocacy groups expressed optimism about the policy at a recent committee meeting.

State support for Montana’s public schools has fallen as much as $100 million behind inflation over the last few years, according to Montana School Boards Association director Lance Melton.

The committee could vote in December to send the plan to the Legislature for further debate.

