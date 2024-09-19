© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Lawmakers outline plan to boost teacher pay, school funding

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published September 19, 2024 at 6:29 PM MDT

Montana lawmakers this week offered a first look at a plan to boost teacher pay and school funding.

The new plan would sharply increase the money available to schools that raise their starting teacher pay above $40,000. It would also offer extra funding to districts with high housing costs, and graduating students with college or industry credits.

The plan could cost up to $50 million but that figure will likely shift if the committee forwards the legislation for the upcoming session.

Republican Rep. David Bedey leads the interim education committee that’s been working on the proposal.

“I think this is a great opportunity. We want to get it right, we want to start working now, and obviously there will be many more conversations on this particular topic,” said Bedey.

School advocacy groups expressed optimism about the policy at a recent committee meeting.

State support for Montana’s public schools has fallen as much as $100 million behind inflation over the last few years, according to Montana School Boards Association director Lance Melton.

The committee could vote in December to send the plan to the Legislature for further debate.
Tags
Montana News David BedeyMontana School Boards AssociationLance MeltonMontana PoliticsEducation
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information