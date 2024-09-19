Knudsen misconduct charges; Prison overcrowding; Grizzly bear killed near Libby

Attorney General Knudsen faces 41 charges of professional misconduct

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is set to appear before an oversight board to address 41 charges of professional misconduct.

The Commission on Practice scheduled Knudsen for a hearing October 9 at 9 a.m. at the Montana Supreme Court. The commission said Knudsen has “assaulted the integrity of the Montana Supreme Court” in communications and public lawsuits defending the state Legislature.

Knudsen says he has not violated any rules of professional conduct. He says his criticism of the state’s high court is protected speech. His motion to dismiss the case was denied.

Knudsen is currently seeking reelection to be Montana’s top attorney. He faces Democrat Ben Alke. Early voting starts Oct. 7.

Lawmakers issue recommendations on prison overcrowding

Elinor Smith | Montana Public Radio

State lawmakers Tuesday finalized recommendations to ease overcrowding in the Montana State Prison.

Inmate counts in Montana have increased 65% since 2000, but facilities to house those inmates have not expanded at the same rate.

The committee issued four recommendations .

One proposes working with a private prison to help build a new facility. Another would work with Yellowstone County to house female inmates on land initially dedicated to the construction of the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The last two recommendations propose expanding construction at the state prison to include two new residence units as well as upgrade the existing facilities to accommodate them.

Food-conditioned grizzly killed near Libby

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

Montana wildlife officials killed a grizzly bear near Libby Tuesday.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says it received multiple reports of a two-year-old male breaking into chicken coops, greenhouses, and sheds on residential properties in the Silver Butte area.

Officials said the bear became conditioned to human food sources and posed a safety risk. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved euthanizing the bear.