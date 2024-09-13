© 2024 MTPR
Briefs: Grizzly bear attack near West Yellowstone; Pre-trial diversion study

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien,
John Hooks
Published September 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM MDT

Bowhunters kill charging grizzly near West Yellowstone
John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

Montana wildlife officials Friday reported a grizzly bear was shot and killed by hunters near West Yellowstone.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a pair of bowhunters Monday encountered a sow grizzly with two yearling cubs in the Teepee Creek area north of West Yellowstone.

The sow charged and the hunters shot and killed the bear with handguns. One of the cubs was injured. Officials confirmed the death of the sow but have not located the cubs.

The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Low-risk offenders less likely to be arrested after pre-trial diversion program, study says

Low risk, non-violent offenders are unlikely to be arrested again after they’re enrolled in a new pretrial program in Missoula County.

That’s according to a study of the program from the County and the University of Montana Sociology department.

Graduates of the Calibrate program were nearly 90 percent less likely to be arrested compared to similar defendants from years past who did not have an opportunity to enroll.

The program also collected over $150,000 in restitution payments. That money is sent directly to the victims of the crimes committed by program participants.

Program Coordinator Ray Reiser tells MTPR he’s not aware of any other county in the state with a fully developed and dedicated program like Calibrate.

More than 120 people have completed the program since its launch in 2019.
