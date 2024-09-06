© 2024 MTPR
Washington state man faces up to four years of jail time for eagle poaching

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:58 PM MDT
An undated photo shows what prosecutors say is a pair of golden eagle claws recovered from Travis Branson’s vehicle. Branson pleaded guilty to poaching eagles on the Flathead Reservation.
US Attorney for Montana
/
US Attorney for Montana
An undated photo shows what prosecutors say is a pair of golden eagle claws recovered from Travis Branson’s vehicle. Branson pleaded guilty to poaching eagles on the Flathead Reservation.

Federal prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence a Washington state man up to four years of jail time for poaching bald and golden eagles on the Flathead Reservation.

Travis Branson and a co-defendant in February were indicted on fifteen counts of criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors allege they killed thousands of birds and sold body parts on the black market for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Branson pled guilty to the charges.

Branson is set to be sentenced September 18. Prosecutors say his co-defendant fled the country and remains at large.

Golden and bald eagles are protected under state and federal law. Taking or transporting feathers is outlawed except for religious use by tribal members.
