Officials indict two men for allegedly killing eagles on the Flathead Reservation

A federal grand jury last week indicted two men for allegedly killing eagles on the Flathead Reservation to sell feathers on the black market.

The indictment charges two men, one from Ronan and one from Washington state, with illegally killing over 3,000 birds from 2015 to 2021. The men are also accused of trafficking parts from bald and golden eagles for ‘significant sums of cash’ across the United States.

Golden and bald eagles are protected under state and federal law. Taking or transporting feathers is outlawed except for religious use by tribal members.

The indictment accuses the men of baiting eagles with deer carcasses before killing them and selling feathers, wings and tail sets. The men are scheduled to appear in a Missoula court in January. A spokesperson for the Montana U.S. Attorney declined to comment on the indictment.