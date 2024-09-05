© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planned Parenthood of Montana target of ransomware attack

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published September 5, 2024 at 6:52 PM MDT
The entrance to a Planned Parenthood clinic.
jetcityimage/Getty Images
/
iStock
The entrance to a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Planned Parenthood of Montana says it discovered a data breach last week. The attackers may have already posted some info online.

Planned Parenthood president Martha Fuller says the attack was discovered on Aug. 28. She says her IT team immediately took security measures to mitigate the damage. Fuller says they’re investigating what information may have been taken.

The attackers are known as Ransom Hub and federal officials have warned that the group is targeting health care facilities. Planned Parenthood is aware that the group posted a file online allegedly containing data it took from the nonprofit.

Kaustubh Medhe with Cyble, a cyber threat intelligence & research firm, says Ransom Hub is a financially motivated group.

“The ransomware groups are interested in selling this data or extorting a ransom from the group to prevent them from suffering reputational damage,” said Medhe.

Other abortion providers have been victims of cyberattacks, including Planned Parenthood L.A. and the organization’s national website. Cybersecurity experts say these attacks can be both politically and financially motivated.

They worry that patients can suffer legal consequences if they live in states where abortion is criminalized or suffer personal attacks if their data is sold or released by attackers.
Tags
Montana News Planned Parenthood of MontanaMartha FullerRansom HubKaustubh Medhe
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information