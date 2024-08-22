© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Missoula officials remove infrastructure funding levy from Nov. ballot

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 22, 2024 at 9:47 AM MDT

Missoula County officials this week removed a local infrastructure mill levy request from November’s ballot. Commissioners based the decision on ongoing concerns about Montana’s property tax sticker shock.

The levy would have generated nearly $2 million annually to fund maintenance, construction and other improvements to local roads, bridges and trails.

County Commissioner Josh Slotnick characterizes Missoula’s infrastructure needs as acute.

"Our roads and bridges need real attention and every year that goes by, we fall farther behind rather than gaining ground," he says.

Despite the need, Slotnick and fellow commissioners Wednesday withdrew the levy issue from November’s ballot.

Slotnick tells MTPR that decision was based on two factors: ongoing property tax fatigue, and new momentum to address the problem.

Property taxes for many Montana households jumped 20% or more last year. Gov. Greg Gianforte and his Democratic challenger, Ryan Busse recently released competing proposals for property tax reform.

Josh Slotnick says a wait and see approach now seems prudent.

“We may not need to ask our voters to make this really tough decision," Slotnick says.

The County Commission may consider putting the measure on the ballot again next year, depending on how state lawmakers address the issue.
