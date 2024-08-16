© 2024 MTPR
Fentanyl testing equipment to be available in vending machines statewide

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:39 PM MDT

Montanans will soon be able to find fentanyl testing strips and naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, in vending machines statewide.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced today he approved up to $400,000 for the program. A state commission charged with rebuilding the state’s mental health system asked Gianforte to approve the funding. The money will come out of the commission’s $300 million budget.

Twenty-four machines will be installed around Montana. The state hasn’t distributed fentanyl testing strips until now because they were considered drug paraphernalia. State lawmakers legalized the strips in 2021.Drugs such as meth have been increasingly laced with fentanyl. Testing strips will allow users to know if the powerful opioid is in their drugs and potentially avoid an overdose.

According to state data, EMS crews responded to nearly 1,000 opioid overdoses last year. Naloxone was used by under half of those cases, but individuals who received the drug had better outcomes.
Tags
Montana News Greg Gianforte
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
