Fentanyl testing equipment to be available in vending machines statewide

Montanans will soon be able to find fentanyl testing strips and naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, in vending machines statewide.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced today he approved up to $400,000 for the program. A state commission charged with rebuilding the state’s mental health system asked Gianforte to approve the funding. The money will come out of the commission’s $300 million budget.

Twenty-four machines will be installed around Montana. The state hasn’t distributed fentanyl testing strips until now because they were considered drug paraphernalia. State lawmakers legalized the strips in 2021.Drugs such as meth have been increasingly laced with fentanyl. Testing strips will allow users to know if the powerful opioid is in their drugs and potentially avoid an overdose.

According to state data, EMS crews responded to nearly 1,000 opioid overdoses last year. Naloxone was used by under half of those cases, but individuals who received the drug had better outcomes.