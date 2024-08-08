© 2024 MTPR
Montana will close its waitlist for federal rental assistance

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:02 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Montana will close the state’s waitlist for federal rental assistance this month. Officials say the action is in response to the federal government reducing how much money it gives Montana for rent help.

Nearly 3,000 Montanans are on the waitlist for Section 8 housing vouchers, which cover a portion of rent for low-income residents.

The waitlist moves slowly, taking years for most folks to work their way to the top of the queue. But starting August 15th, Montana’s list will freeze completely– no new applicants will be added and those on the waitlist will not advance through the process.

Suzanne Kingston says she’s taking lots of calls from concerned clients. She’s the eligibility coordinator for Section 8 programs at Action Inc in Butte, a nonprofit that administers vouchers in southwest Montana.

“Folks are calling and they’re confused about the messaging, I think because they’re panicked,” Kingston said.

Panicked because they don't know when or if they’ll get help paying for housing.

The Section 8 program serves vulnerable Montanans. Only seniors, people with disabilities, and those earning below $30,000 a year are eligible for assistance. Without vouchers, many are at risk of homelessness.

In a letter to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, Governor Greg Gianforte said the action was a necessary response to the Department reducing the state’s monthly funding for the program by a half million dollars.

HUD says the reduced funding is necessary to make up for budget shortfalls in other states. Gianforte says Montana’s waitlist will remain closed until the federal money is increased. Montanans can still apply for a place on the waitlist until August 15th.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
