Tester withholds vote for Harris, highlights Republican support

Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was the state’s lone Democratic delegate to withhold a vote backing Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 ticket. At the same time, the senior senator is courting Republican voters during a tight re-election campaign.

Twenty-four of Montana’s 25 delegates to the Democratic National Convention voted to make Harris their presidential nominee. The delegates had to choose a new nominee after President Joe Biden ended his campaign last month.

Tester’s campaign confirmed Tuesday that he didn’t return a ballot in the convention’s virtual roll call vote. According to the Democratic National Committee, Harris won her party’s nomination with support from 99% of participating delegates.

Tester did not offer a statement on his decision. He often distances himself from national Democrats and works to maintain a moderate brand.

The incumbent launched a new component of his campaign this week called ‘Republicans for Tester’ with more than 100 members signed on. Notable supporters include former GOP Gov. Marc Racicot, former Secretary of State Bob Brown and sitting state Sen. Terry Vermeire of Anaconda. They say Tester puts people above party.

Tester is facing a competitive re-election race against Republican challenger Tim Sheehy, a former Navy Seal and Belgrade business owner.

