Forecasters predict elevated fire risk until fall arrives

Weather and fire forecasters say western Montana will be at elevated risk for serious wildfires until autumn arrives.

Despite a month-long heatwave, severe winds and thousands of lightning strikes — July fire activity in western Montana was not as bad as it could have been, according to forecasters with the National Interagency Fire Center. However, the risk of significant fires is predicted to remain above normal for the rest of the summer.

Retained moisture, from a wet spring and periodic lulls in the weather, allowed firefighters to get most of western Montana’s blazes under containment in July. But forecasters say above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation will exacerbate severe drought across much of the state west of the Continental Divide.

The Fire Center expects elevated fire risk to hold until the shorter days and cooler temperatures of October.