© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Forecasters predict elevated fire risk until fall arrives

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:32 PM MDT
A Forest Service sign saying fire danger is "very high."
Josh Burnham

Weather and fire forecasters say western Montana will be at elevated risk for serious wildfires until autumn arrives.

Despite a month-long heatwave, severe winds and thousands of lightning strikes — July fire activity in western Montana was not as bad as it could have been, according to forecasters with the National Interagency Fire Center. However, the risk of significant fires is predicted to remain above normal for the rest of the summer.

Retained moisture, from a wet spring and periodic lulls in the weather, allowed firefighters to get most of western Montana’s blazes under containment in July. But forecasters say above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation will exacerbate severe drought across much of the state west of the Continental Divide.

The Fire Center expects elevated fire risk to hold until the shorter days and cooler temperatures of October.
Tags
Montana News National Interagency Fire Centerwildfireweather
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information