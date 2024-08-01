© 2024 MTPR
The Poverello Center solicits donations in the wake of last week's storm

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:41 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Missoula’s homeless shelter system is still recovering from last week’s storm. People who sleep outside are in need of supplies.

During the summer, many unhoused people sleep outside rather than at a shelter. That was the case when last week’s sudden thunderstorm hit with strong winds.

Poverello Center Director Jill Bonny says there were no injuries reported during the storm, but many people lost tents and other camping supplies they rely on.

“A lot of requests for tents for people, new shelters, supplies," said Bonny

Bonny says the shelter is soliciting donations for those supplies.

Power at the Poverello has been restored, but the shelter is still having issues with equipment like sump pumps and remains closed. The Poverello is sending people to the Johnson Street Shelter for the time being.
