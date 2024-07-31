© 2024 MTPR
Investigation finds that nearly 1,000 Indigenous children died in U.S. boarding schools  

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:07 PM MDT
Graphic: Montana news from Montana Public Radio

Nearly 1,000 Indigenous children died in boarding schools run by the U.S. government over a 150-year period. That’s according to a federal report.

In 2021, U.S. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland launched the first federal investigation into the U.S. Government’s boarding schools for Indigenous children. The schools were an attempt to assimilate American Indians and Alaska Natives by removing them from their homes.

The schools had a long history of physical and sexual abuse.

The Interior Dept. released its final report from its investigation. It found that over 18,000 children were sent to boarding schools between 1819 and 1969. The report says that’s likely an undercount due to poor record keeping and other issues.

The report also compiled the first comprehensive list of boarding schools, finding hundreds over most states in the nation.

The investigation found at least 973 children died while attending boarding schools.
Deb Haaland
