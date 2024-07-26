© 2024 MTPR
Gianforte declares disasters in Missoula and Mineral counties after extreme thunderstorm

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 26, 2024 at 6:45 PM MDT

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared disasters in Missoula and Mineral counties Friday.

Thousands are still without power after an extreme thunderstorm swept the area Wednesday night.

The governor’s declaration could make state money available to aid in restoration efforts if the counties need it. Wind that whipped up to 80 miles an hour downed trees and power lines across the counties. The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

Gianforte’s declaration noted the counties are reporting emergency costs to repair critical infrastructure. That includes water treatment, city buildings and traffic control systems.

Missoula declared its own state of emergency Thursday morning.
Montana News Greg GianforteMissoula CountyMineral County
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
