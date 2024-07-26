Gianforte declares disasters in Missoula and Mineral counties after extreme thunderstorm

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte declared disasters in Missoula and Mineral counties Friday.

Thousands are still without power after an extreme thunderstorm swept the area Wednesday night.

The governor’s declaration could make state money available to aid in restoration efforts if the counties need it. Wind that whipped up to 80 miles an hour downed trees and power lines across the counties. The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

Gianforte’s declaration noted the counties are reporting emergency costs to repair critical infrastructure. That includes water treatment, city buildings and traffic control systems.

Missoula declared its own state of emergency Thursday morning.