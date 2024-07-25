Missoula County opens debris drop-off locations after storm
Missoula County has set up debris drop-off locations following the severe storm that passed through the region Wednesday night night.
The county says residents can drop-off debris from the storm at no cost for the next two weeks.
Here is the list of sites posted by the county:
- Garden City Compost, primary dump site (1125 Clark Fork Lane)
- Fort Missoula (36th Street lot)
- Larchmont triangle (access of Post Siding Road)
- Playfair Park (west lost, north of ball fields)
- McCormick Park (east lot)
- Fort Missoula Ponds (access via 40th Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)