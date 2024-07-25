© 2024 MTPR
MTPR's broadcast is down due to power outages in Missoula

Missoula County opens debris drop-off locations after storm

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published July 25, 2024 at 12:49 PM MDT

Missoula County has set up debris drop-off locations following the severe storm that passed through the region Wednesday night night.

The county says residents can drop-off debris from the storm at no cost for the next two weeks.

Here is the list of sites posted by the county:

  • Garden City Compost, primary dump site (1125 Clark Fork Lane) 
  • Fort Missoula (36th Street lot)
  • Larchmont triangle (access of Post Siding Road)
  • Playfair Park (west lost, north of ball fields)
  • McCormick Park (east lot)
  • Fort Missoula Ponds (access via 40th Avenue, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Montana News Missoula Countyweather
