© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thousands without power after severe thunderstorm in Missoula area

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:56 PM MDT
Screenshot of NorthWestern Energy outage map around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.
Screenshot of NorthWestern Energy outage map around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Power to thousands of homes was knocked out Wednesday night as a severe thunderstorm swept through western Montana.

The National Weather Service in Missoula reported wind gusts of 80 miles an hour. Shortly after 9pm the agency urged people to take shelter immediately if outdoors.

NorthWestern Energy and Missoula Electric Cooperative reported thousands of customers without power from Missoula to Lolo.

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation, downed power lines can cause serious injury or death. The safety foundation says:

  • Stay 35 away from downed power lines, they may be energized.
  • Never attempt to move a downed power line or anything else in contact with it.
  • If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with a downed line, do not touch the person. Call 911.
  • Do not drive over downed power lines.
  • If your car comes in contact with a downed power line while you’re inside, stay in the car. Honk your horn to get help, but direct others way from your car. 

  • If you must leave your car because it is on fire, jump out of the vehicle with both feet together to avoid contact with both the car and ground at the same time. Shuffle away from the car
Tags
Montana News Missoula CountyNorthWestern EnergyNational Weather Service Missoula
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney manages MTPR’s daily and long-term news projects. After spending more than five years living and reporting across Western and Central Montana, he became news director in early 2020.
See stories by Corin Cates-Carney
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information