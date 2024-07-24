Thousands without power after severe thunderstorm in Missoula area
Power to thousands of homes was knocked out Wednesday night as a severe thunderstorm swept through western Montana.
The National Weather Service in Missoula reported wind gusts of 80 miles an hour. Shortly after 9pm the agency urged people to take shelter immediately if outdoors.
[9:05 pm MDT] 80 mph winds at KMSO airport currently. #Missoula— NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) July 25, 2024
Take shelter immediately if outdoors.#mtwx #Montana
NorthWestern Energy and Missoula Electric Cooperative reported thousands of customers without power from Missoula to Lolo.
Crummy pic but @NWSMissoula this storm is no joke. Just watched this tree fall in real time across the street. Extreme wind gusts pulling branches off trees everywhere. Seeing power flickering all over town. Cloud-to-cloud lightning too.#mtwx pic.twitter.com/tkiTtEOX0B— Austin Amestoy (@AustinAmestoy) July 25, 2024
According to the Electrical Safety Foundation, downed power lines can cause serious injury or death. The safety foundation says:
- Stay 35 away from downed power lines, they may be energized.
- Never attempt to move a downed power line or anything else in contact with it.
- If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with a downed line, do not touch the person. Call 911.
- Do not drive over downed power lines.
- If your car comes in contact with a downed power line while you’re inside, stay in the car. Honk your horn to get help, but direct others way from your car.
If you must leave your car because it is on fire, jump out of the vehicle with both feet together to avoid contact with both the car and ground at the same time. Shuffle away from the car