Thousands without power after severe thunderstorm in Missoula area

Power to thousands of homes was knocked out Wednesday night as a severe thunderstorm swept through western Montana.

The National Weather Service in Missoula reported wind gusts of 80 miles an hour. Shortly after 9pm the agency urged people to take shelter immediately if outdoors.

[9:05 pm MDT] 80 mph winds at KMSO airport currently. #Missoula



Take shelter immediately if outdoors.#mtwx #Montana — NWS Missoula (@NWSMissoula) July 25, 2024

NorthWestern Energy and Missoula Electric Cooperative reported thousands of customers without power from Missoula to Lolo.

Crummy pic but @NWSMissoula this storm is no joke. Just watched this tree fall in real time across the street. Extreme wind gusts pulling branches off trees everywhere. Seeing power flickering all over town. Cloud-to-cloud lightning too.#mtwx pic.twitter.com/tkiTtEOX0B — Austin Amestoy (@AustinAmestoy) July 25, 2024

According to the Electrical Safety Foundation, downed power lines can cause serious injury or death. The safety foundation says:

