© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.
We're suspending our live coverage of the Montana Folk Festival to follow the developing story on former president Trump
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Officials loosen some Horse Gulch Fire evacuations; meeting set for Sunday night

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published July 14, 2024 at 1:36 PM MDT
Updated July 14, 2024 at 1:39 PM MDT
A map depicting the Horse Gulch Fire burn area as of the morning of July 14.
InciWeb
A map depicting the Horse Gulch Fire burn area as of the morning of July 14.

An evacuation order for a wildfire on the Lewis and Clark National Forest south of York is transitioning to an evacuation warning, according to county officials. The Horse Gulch Fire was burning nearly 13,000 acres at 0% containment as of Sunday afternoon.

Residents who had been evacuated from the area between Jimtown Road and Hellgate Gulch Road south of Canyon Ferry Road are allowed to return to their homes if they provide proof of residency. That can include a driver’s license, utility bills, vehicle registration or tax documents.

Only residents of the specified area are allowed to return. All other evacuation orders in the area of the Horse Gulch Fire remain in effect.

A public meeting with updates from fire officials is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Prickly Pear Elementary School in East Helena. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page.

The Red Cross has established a temporary evacuation center at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Helena.

Fire conditions Sunday were severe, with gusty winds and low humidity prompting red flag warnings across Central and Southwest Montana. Officials report no loss of structures or life as of Sunday afternoon.

Monitor the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for current evacuation information.
Tags
Montana News wildfireHorse Gulch Fire
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information