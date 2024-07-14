Officials loosen some Horse Gulch Fire evacuations; meeting set for Sunday night

An evacuation order for a wildfire on the Lewis and Clark National Forest south of York is transitioning to an evacuation warning, according to county officials. The Horse Gulch Fire was burning nearly 13,000 acres at 0% containment as of Sunday afternoon.

Residents who had been evacuated from the area between Jimtown Road and Hellgate Gulch Road south of Canyon Ferry Road are allowed to return to their homes if they provide proof of residency. That can include a driver’s license, utility bills, vehicle registration or tax documents.

Only residents of the specified area are allowed to return. All other evacuation orders in the area of the Horse Gulch Fire remain in effect.

A public meeting with updates from fire officials is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Prickly Pear Elementary School in East Helena. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page.

The Red Cross has established a temporary evacuation center at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Helena.

Fire conditions Sunday were severe, with gusty winds and low humidity prompting red flag warnings across Central and Southwest Montana. Officials report no loss of structures or life as of Sunday afternoon.

Monitor the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for current evacuation information.