Two drown in Glacier National Park as officials urge tourists to exercise caution

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 10, 2024 at 7:19 PM MDT

Two people drowned on July 6th in Glacier National Park.

The first drowning was reported early Saturday morning. Glacier officials say a 26-year-old man from India was hiking past the gorge on Avalanche Lake Trail when he went for a dip into Avalanche Creek. Witnesses saw him get swept away by the current

The person was not found as of Sunday afternoon and is presumed dead.

The young man was living and working in California and on vacation in Glacier with friends.

Saturday evening, a 28-year-old man from Nepal was swimming with friends in Lake McDonald near Sprague Creek Campground. He was about 30 yards from shore when he started to struggle, went underwater, and never resurfaced. According to friends, he was an inexperienced swimmer.

His body was found and recovered about 2 hours later.

The man was living and working in Portland, Oregon and on vacation with friends.

Names of the victims have not yet been released.

Three people have drowned in Glacier this summer. Officials urge people to be careful around Montana’s rivers and streams, some of which are still running fast and bitterly cold due to snowmelt runoff.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O'Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
