Heat exhaustion or heat stroke? What to know before the heat wave arrives

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 5, 2024 at 6:12 PM MDT
Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke.
The first extended heat wave of the summer has descended on the Northern Rockies. Temperatures in Montana could hit the century mark later this week. That’s a drastic change and may feel like a shock to the system. Medical professionals urge caution for the next several days.

Dr. Aaron Feist urges Montanans to listen to what their bodies are telling them about the heat.

“One of the first signs people will develop is thirst,” said Feist.

Feist, an Emergency Physician at Missoula’s Community Medical Center, says quickly satisfying a nagging thirst could prevent a dangerous loss of body fluids triggered by heat exposure. He encourages people to be careful about what they drink.

“You don't want to drink just straight water, especially when it's hot and you're sweating. You want to have something that's more balanced, that has maybe a little bit of sugar and a little bit of salt, like a Gatorade,” Feist said.

He says hydrating in advance of strenuous outdoor activity is better than trying to play catch up after it’s too late.

A heat wave is expected to hit the Northern Rockies from Saturday, July 6th, continuing through at least Saturday, July 13th. In the lower valleys of north-central Idaho, high temperatures are forecasted to range between 105-115 degrees, with a stretch of around seven days of 100-degree or higher temperatures. Low temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s. Similarly, the lower valleys of Montana are expected to experience five to seven days of temperatures near or over 100 degrees. This extreme heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and pets. To stay safe, avoid strenuous activities, wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight, minimize direct sun exposure, drink plenty of water, and spend time in air-conditioned environments. Stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and others during this heat wave.
National Weather Service
Symptoms of more advanced heat exhaustion include nausea, headaches and cramps.

The most severe heat injury, heat stroke, occurs when the body climbs above 103 degrees and loses the ability to regulate its own temperature. Sweating stops, the pulse weakens and the skin becomes flushed. Heatstroke requires immediate medical attention.

Those experiencing heat stress need to quickly find cooler areas and apply wet cloth or cold compresses to their bare skin.

People are encouraged to minimize direct exposure to the sun this week and spend time in air conditioning whenever possible.

Those at higher risk of heat related injuries include adults 65 years of age or older, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
