Heat exhaustion or heat stroke? What to know before the heat wave arrives

The first extended heat wave of the summer has descended on the Northern Rockies. Temperatures in Montana could hit the century mark later this week. That’s a drastic change and may feel like a shock to the system. Medical professionals urge caution for the next several days.

Dr. Aaron Feist urges Montanans to listen to what their bodies are telling them about the heat.

“One of the first signs people will develop is thirst,” said Feist.

Feist, an Emergency Physician at Missoula’s Community Medical Center, says quickly satisfying a nagging thirst could prevent a dangerous loss of body fluids triggered by heat exposure. He encourages people to be careful about what they drink.

“You don't want to drink just straight water, especially when it's hot and you're sweating. You want to have something that's more balanced, that has maybe a little bit of sugar and a little bit of salt, like a Gatorade,” Feist said.

He says hydrating in advance of strenuous outdoor activity is better than trying to play catch up after it’s too late.

National Weather Service A heat wave is expected to hit the Northern Rockies from Saturday, July 6th, continuing through at least Saturday, July 13th.

National Weather Service Hot temperatures will begin moving in early next week. Temperatures look to peak around Thursday, when most lower elevation areas have a greater than 50% chance of seeing 90F or greater.

Symptoms of more advanced heat exhaustion include nausea, headaches and cramps.

The most severe heat injury, heat stroke, occurs when the body climbs above 103 degrees and loses the ability to regulate its own temperature. Sweating stops, the pulse weakens and the skin becomes flushed. Heatstroke requires immediate medical attention.

Those experiencing heat stress need to quickly find cooler areas and apply wet cloth or cold compresses to their bare skin.

People are encouraged to minimize direct exposure to the sun this week and spend time in air conditioning whenever possible.

Those at higher risk of heat related injuries include adults 65 years of age or older, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions.