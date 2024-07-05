Candidate joins previously uncontested Public Service Commission race

A previously uncontested race to represent northwest Montana on the Public Service Commission now includes an independent candidate.

According to the Montana Secretary of State, Elena Evans, environmental health manager for Missoula County, has gathered enough signatures for a spot on November’s ballot.

That means she’ll face incumbent Commissioner Jennifer Fielder for a seat on the state’s utility oversight board. Fielder is a former state lawmaker and vice president of the all Republican-held, five-seat commission.

According to Evans’ website, she was spurred to run after PSC commissioners approved NorthWestern Energy’s 28% rate increase last year.

She says the board is not doing its job to protect consumers.

PSC District 4 includes all of Lincoln and Mineral counties and parts of Flathead, Lake, Sanders, Ravalli, and Missoula counties.