© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Candidate joins previously uncontested Public Service Commission race

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published July 5, 2024 at 6:57 PM MDT

A previously uncontested race to represent northwest Montana on the Public Service Commission now includes an independent candidate.

According to the Montana Secretary of State, Elena Evans, environmental health manager for Missoula County, has gathered enough signatures for a spot on November’s ballot.

That means she’ll face incumbent Commissioner Jennifer Fielder for a seat on the state’s utility oversight board. Fielder is a former state lawmaker and vice president of the all Republican-held, five-seat commission.

According to Evans’ website, she was spurred to run after PSC commissioners approved NorthWestern Energy’s 28% rate increase last year.

She says the board is not doing its job to protect consumers.

PSC District 4 includes all of Lincoln and Mineral counties and parts of Flathead, Lake, Sanders, Ravalli, and Missoula counties.
Tags
Montana News Public Service CommissionElena EvansJennifer Fielder2024 elections
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information