Glacier National Park drowning victim identified

The woman who drowned on the east side of Glacier National Park Sunday has been identified as Gillian Tones of North Apollo, Pennsylvania.

Glacier officials first reported Tones fell into the water above St. Mary Falls. However, they say subsequent interviews with witnesses clarified she slipped on wet rocks and fell into Virginia Creek between St. Mary and Virginia Falls.

Officials say Tones was quickly swept up by the cold, fast moving water and went over a series of smaller waterfalls. She was then pinned underwater by a log for several minutes.

Park visitors pulled her from the water, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Tones was 26-years-old.

