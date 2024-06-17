© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flathead Valley program seeks to reconnect unhoused individuals with family

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:17 AM MDT

A new program from The United Way of Northwestern Montana is helping pay for unhoused people in the Flathead Valley to move to places where they have a support network.

United Way staff say the program verifies that applicants have adequate support before the move. They also check for warrants and immigration status to make sure people aren’t running from legal troubles.

United Way Executive Director Jodie Cross says they have received three requests so far. One person was reconnected with his mom.

“She came up here to get him. So, it was just that connecting that needed to take place,” said Cross.

Other applications for out-of-state moves are pending. Cross says the program is a response to the growing homeless population and the Kalispell City Council’s discussions about whether to close a local shelter.
Tags
Montana News United Way of Northwestern MontanaJodie CrossHousingHomelessness
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information