Flathead Valley program seeks to reconnect unhoused individuals with family

A new program from The United Way of Northwestern Montana is helping pay for unhoused people in the Flathead Valley to move to places where they have a support network.

United Way staff say the program verifies that applicants have adequate support before the move. They also check for warrants and immigration status to make sure people aren’t running from legal troubles.

United Way Executive Director Jodie Cross says they have received three requests so far. One person was reconnected with his mom.

“She came up here to get him. So, it was just that connecting that needed to take place,” said Cross.

Other applications for out-of-state moves are pending. Cross says the program is a response to the growing homeless population and the Kalispell City Council’s discussions about whether to close a local shelter.

