A wet May could delay summer wildfires in the Northern Rockies

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:19 PM MDT

An unusually dry winter fueled expectations of a long and active fire season throughout the Northern Rockies. Fire experts, however, say the reality may be more nuanced than that.

The Northern Rockies can expect a later-than-normal start and a later end to this summer’s wildfire season.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, the potential for significant wildfires in Montana this summer is currently rated as ‘normal’ through July. That may seem counterintuitive given the area's relatively warm and very dry winter, but NIFC says May’s rain and snow will likely delay the start of significant fires throughout the Rockies, especially east of the Continental Divide.

NIFC’s latest outlook, dated June 1 says abundant spring moisture has eradicated most drought east of the Divide.

Green-up is underway across the Rockies. That live vegetation is expected to slow fire spread for the next few weeks. However, it will dry out in a few months, serving as fuel for those late summer fires.

Forecasts call for above-normal temperatures and below-normal rain in Montana through August.

NIFC will update its wildfire outlook July 1.

