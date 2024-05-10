© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Farm groups ask to be involved in wolf and coyote trapping lawsuit

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published May 10, 2024 at 9:52 AM MDT
Gray wolf.
iStock
Gray Wolf

Farming and ranching advocacy groups are asking to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to limit state wolf trapping seasons after it was expanded to also include coyotes.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Wool Growers Association say the expanded scope of the case to include coyotes will hurt producers’ ability to control predators.

The Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force and Wild Earth Guardians initially sued to limit the wolf trapping season last fall, saying it increased the likelihood of federally protected grizzly bears getting caught in traps. They argue coyote trapping also poses that same threat. The wolf trapping season was reduced last winter while the broader case plays out.

Oral arguments have been scheduled in Missoula for June 25.
Montana Stockgrowers Association Montana Farm Bureau Federation Montana Wool Growers Association Flathead-Lolo-Bitteroot Citizen Task Force Wild Earth Guardians
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Ellis Juhlin
