Farm groups ask to be involved in wolf and coyote trapping lawsuit

Farming and ranching advocacy groups are asking to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to limit state wolf trapping seasons after it was expanded to also include coyotes.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Montana Wool Growers Association say the expanded scope of the case to include coyotes will hurt producers’ ability to control predators.

The Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force and Wild Earth Guardians initially sued to limit the wolf trapping season last fall, saying it increased the likelihood of federally protected grizzly bears getting caught in traps. They argue coyote trapping also poses that same threat. The wolf trapping season was reduced last winter while the broader case plays out.

Oral arguments have been scheduled in Missoula for June 25.