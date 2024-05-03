© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

EPA to send over $28 million to Montana to replace lead pipes in drinking water system

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM MDT

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sending more than $28 million to Montana to help identify and replace lead pipes in drinking water infrastructure.

The funding comes from a $15 billion allocation in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for nationwide lead pipe removal. Funds are administered by the state.

The extent of lead pipes in Montana is not yet known, but the EPA estimates they are present in less than two tenths of a percent of the state’s drinking water infrastructure.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is working to complete a full inventory of lead service lines in Montana by October and soliciting project proposals from communities.

Separately, during the state’s last legislative session Montana lawmakers set aside millions of dollars to remove lead from school drinking water supplies.
Montana News Environmental Protection AgencyBipartisan Infrastructure LawMontana Department of Environmental QualityEnvironmentleadwater
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
