EPA to send over $28 million to Montana to replace lead pipes in drinking water system

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sending more than $28 million to Montana to help identify and replace lead pipes in drinking water infrastructure.

The funding comes from a $15 billion allocation in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for nationwide lead pipe removal. Funds are administered by the state.

The extent of lead pipes in Montana is not yet known, but the EPA estimates they are present in less than two tenths of a percent of the state’s drinking water infrastructure.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is working to complete a full inventory of lead service lines in Montana by October and soliciting project proposals from communities.

Separately, during the state’s last legislative session Montana lawmakers set aside millions of dollars to remove lead from school drinking water supplies.