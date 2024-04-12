© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Low-income property owners must apply for tax relief before Monday's deadline

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:57 AM MDT

Veteran and low-income homeowners have until Monday to apply for property tax assistance programs.

The program for low-income Montanans allows single homeowners making under $28,000 and couples making under $37,000 to reduce their property taxes by up to 80%.

The Montana Disabled Veteran Assistance Program provides property tax relief for vets and a surviving spouse. That program reduces the tax burden by 50 to 100%, depending on financial circumstances.

Homeowners that miss the April 15 deadline will be considered for property tax relief next year.
Tags
Montana News Montana Disabled Veteran Assistance ProgramtaxesHousing
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information