Briefs: Flathead Lake water levels; Glacier Park construction plans

Flathead Lake could see another year of low water levels

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

Flathead Lake could see another year of low water levels, but it may not be as bad as the record lows set last summer.

Flathead Lake saw some of the lowest water levels on record last year. That’s because the snowpack was below average and it melted too early. Low water limited businesses on the lake reliant on summer tourists.

With snowpack indicating another year of low water, federal regulators recently approved the Salish Kootenai Dam’s request to reduce the amount of water it’s required to release from the lake.

Rob McDonald is the spokesperson for Energy Keepers, which runs the dam.

“It’s increasing the likelihood that Flathead Lake will get to full-pool,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the snowpack is at about 75% of normal, about 10 points higher than last year.

Still, if the snowpack doesn’t improve, low water levels could impact the tourism season.

Glacier National Park announces it construction plan for the upcoming spring and summer

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler

Glacier National Park announced its construction agenda for the upcoming spring and summer. This will impact visitors’ plans as the park prepares for its 2024 season.

Construction crews resumed work on a section of the Going-to-the-Sun-Road in April. Spokesperson Autumn Sifuentes said work should be complete before July.

“The construction work should be completed in late May or early June of this year, weather permitting. That means that visitors should expect up to a 30 minute delay,” Sifuentes said.

On the park's western side, construction will continue on Glacier Drive between the Polebridge entrance and Bowman Creek. Park officials say visitors can expect up to a 30-minute delay.

Fiber optic installation will also be going on throughout the park this season. But Sifuentes said it will have minimal impacts for visitors.