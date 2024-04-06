© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Briefs: Flathead Lake water levels; Glacier Park construction plans

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
Victoria Traxler
Published April 6, 2024 at 4:43 AM MDT
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.
Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.

Flathead Lake could see another year of low water levels
Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

Flathead Lake could see another year of low water levels, but it may not be as bad as the record lows set last summer.

Flathead Lake saw some of the lowest water levels on record last year. That’s because the snowpack was below average and it melted too early. Low water limited businesses on the lake reliant on summer tourists.

With snowpack indicating another year of low water, federal regulators recently approved the Salish Kootenai Dam’s request to reduce the amount of water it’s required to release from the lake.

Rob McDonald is the spokesperson for Energy Keepers, which runs the dam.

“It’s increasing the likelihood that Flathead Lake will get to full-pool,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the snowpack is at about 75% of normal, about 10 points higher than last year.

Still, if the snowpack doesn’t improve, low water levels could impact the tourism season.

Glacier National Park announces it construction plan for the upcoming spring and summer
Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler

Glacier National Park announced its construction agenda for the upcoming spring and summer. This will impact visitors’ plans as the park prepares for its 2024 season.

Construction crews resumed work on a section of the Going-to-the-Sun-Road in April. Spokesperson Autumn Sifuentes said work should be complete before July.

“The construction work should be completed in late May or early June of this year, weather permitting. That means that visitors should expect up to a 30 minute delay,” Sifuentes said.

On the park's western side, construction will continue on Glacier Drive between the Polebridge entrance and Bowman Creek. Park officials say visitors can expect up to a 30-minute delay.

Fiber optic installation will also be going on throughout the park this season. But Sifuentes said it will have minimal impacts for visitors.
Tags
Montana News Flathead LakeSalish Kootenai DamRob McDonald Glacier National ParkAutumn SifuentesGoing-to-the-Sun RoadwaterEnvironment
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Victoria Traxler
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information