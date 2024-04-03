Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Flathead County to redo elections for two city council seats
The Flathead County Elections Office will redo elections for two Kalispell City Council seats May 7.
Last fall, the elections office accidentally sent mail-in ballots based on old district boundaries. The Flathead County District Court nullified the elections of Kari Gabriel and Sam Nunnally because of the error.
Gabriel and Nunnally were appointed to the council until the elections are re-run.