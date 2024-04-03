© 2024 MTPR
Flathead County to redo elections for two city council seats

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published April 3, 2024 at 11:11 AM MDT

The Flathead County Elections Office will redo elections for two Kalispell City Council seats May 7.

Last fall, the elections office accidentally sent mail-in ballots based on old district boundaries. The Flathead County District Court nullified the elections of Kari Gabriel and Sam Nunnally because of the error.

Gabriel and Nunnally were appointed to the council until the elections are re-run.
