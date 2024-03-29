© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Chances are slim for drought recovery this summer, monitoring group says

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:50 AM MDT
The U.S. Drought Monitor depicts the location and intensity of drought across the country. Almost 95% percent of Montana is abnormally dry this winter, meaning Montana will need an extremely wet spring to avoid widespread drought once summer arrives.

Montana will need an extremely wet spring to avoid widespread drought once summer arrives. Scientists are skeptical that the needed moisture will arrive.

Almost 95% percent of Montana is abnormally dry this winter, according to data published Thursday by the National Drought Information System.

Nowhere is the problem more acute than the Upper Clark Fork Basin east of Missoula, where snowpack and precipitation are near their lowest levels since records began in 1979.

And the situation is unlikely to improve before summer, according to forecasts from scientists with the Montana Climate Office. The office recently shared projections suggesting many parts of the state won’t recover adequate moisture.

The scientists warn that could lead to water shortages affecting agriculture, fisheries, and recreation around the state.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
