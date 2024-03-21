Three Republicans enter the race for state auditor

Three Republicans entered their party’s primary race for the office of state auditor before the filing deadline earlier this week.

Steve Gunderson of Libby, John Jay Willoughby of Winston and Keith Brownfield of Miles City will compete with James Brown for the Republican nomination. Brown sits on the Public Service Commission and announced his candidacy in January.

Gunderson has represented the Libby area in the state house since 2017. Willoughby and Brownfield own insurance companies in Helena and Miles City respectively.

Democrat John Repke will face the winner of the Republican primary.

The state auditor regulates securities and insurance in Montana.