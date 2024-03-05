© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Two Democrats enter state auditor race

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:06 AM MST

John Repke, a retired finance executive, announced his candidacy for Auditor at Montana Democrats’ annual Mansfield Metcalf event Saturday. The position regulates securities and insurance.

Repke said his 40 years working in corporate finance and personal experience losing his wife last year to cancer have prepared him to take the role:

"All of us are just one illness away from serious need of a solid insurance program. And I know I can do this job."

Repke previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Public Service Commission in 2022.

PSC Commissioner James Brown is the only declared Republican for the Auditor’s office.

Democrat Jordan Ophus also filed for the race last week, but did not appear at Mansfield Metcalf. Ophus did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

Load More

Tags
Montana News 2024 elections
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information