Two Democrats enter state auditor race

John Repke, a retired finance executive, announced his candidacy for Auditor at Montana Democrats’ annual Mansfield Metcalf event Saturday. The position regulates securities and insurance.

Repke said his 40 years working in corporate finance and personal experience losing his wife last year to cancer have prepared him to take the role:

"All of us are just one illness away from serious need of a solid insurance program. And I know I can do this job."

Repke previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Public Service Commission in 2022.

PSC Commissioner James Brown is the only declared Republican for the Auditor’s office.

Democrat Jordan Ophus also filed for the race last week, but did not appear at Mansfield Metcalf. Ophus did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.