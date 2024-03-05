Two Democrats enter state auditor race
John Repke, a retired finance executive, announced his candidacy for Auditor at Montana Democrats’ annual Mansfield Metcalf event Saturday. The position regulates securities and insurance.
Repke said his 40 years working in corporate finance and personal experience losing his wife last year to cancer have prepared him to take the role:
"All of us are just one illness away from serious need of a solid insurance program. And I know I can do this job."
Repke previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Public Service Commission in 2022.
PSC Commissioner James Brown is the only declared Republican for the Auditor’s office.
Democrat Jordan Ophus also filed for the race last week, but did not appear at Mansfield Metcalf. Ophus did not immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.
-
Rosendale is in, but will that push others out of the race for his House seat? A new Democrat has entered that House race. Steve Daines is being courted to become the next leader of Senate Republicans.
-
Rep. Matt Rosendale is running for reelection to represent Montana’s eastern U.S. House seat. Rosendale made the announcement Wednesday after calling it quits on a campaign for the U.S. Senate just six days after it began.
-
Will he, or won't he? Questions abound about Rep. Matt Rosendale's political future. A former congressman wants Rosendale's House seat. Democrat Ryan Busse picks a well-known Helena attorney as his running mate in the governor's race.
-
Montana political candidates can now file for office under a new political party. It’s unclear if anyone will take that opportunity.
-
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse tapped attorney Raph Graybill to be his running mate as lieutenant governor.
-
Commissioners unanimously selected former Great Falls Association of Realtors CEO Terry Thompson to manage Cascade County’s elections.